SPC Financial Inc. Sells 13,909 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.