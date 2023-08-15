SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 570,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,446,000 after acquiring an additional 292,714 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average of $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.