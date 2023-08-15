SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 151,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 340,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $297,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 193,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.