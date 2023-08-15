SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after buying an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,991,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $94.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.