Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. M&T Bank makes up approximately 0.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTB stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 317,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.