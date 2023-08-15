Spire Wealth Management Acquires 13,564 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8,122.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day moving average is $209.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

