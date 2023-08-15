Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $427.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.77. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

