Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 77,738.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,611 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of Core Laboratories worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,093,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.68. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

