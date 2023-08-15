Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2,710.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

