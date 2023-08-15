Spire Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $11,499,629,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

