Spire Wealth Management Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

