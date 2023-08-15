Spire Wealth Management Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7,556.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,483. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.