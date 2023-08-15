Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3,650.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $135,362,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572,466 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.