Spire Wealth Management Purchases 40,200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6,128.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

