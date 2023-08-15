Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magellan Midstream Partners

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.