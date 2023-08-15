Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ESGU opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

