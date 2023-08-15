Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.14. 945,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

