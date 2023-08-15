Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,198 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $54,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 71,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,747. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

