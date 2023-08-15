Standpoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.7% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.47. 1,218,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,833. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.19. The firm has a market cap of $346.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

