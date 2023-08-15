Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Starbox Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Starbox Group by 15,907.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbox Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbox Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBX opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Starbox Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

