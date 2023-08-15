Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 540,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,018. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

