Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Stelco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.85. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.05 and a 1 year high of C$60.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.25.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

