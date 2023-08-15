STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,423 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.46% of STERIS worth $276,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,748. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

