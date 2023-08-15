Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €32.52 ($35.35) and last traded at €32.10 ($34.89). 146,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 292,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.28 ($34.00).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.78 and a 200-day moving average of €27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,382,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,512 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

