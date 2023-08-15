Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$15.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.86.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.97 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.1165501 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

