Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (AVTE, BDT, CLSD, DCTH, ECN, FRLN, FTI, FTRE, GETY, HD)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 15th:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $20.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $330.00 to $350.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $335.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $333.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $25.00 to $27.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

