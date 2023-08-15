Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (AVTE, BDT, CLSD, DCTH, ECN, FRLN, FTI, FTRE, GETY, HD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 15th:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $20.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $330.00 to $350.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $335.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $333.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $25.00 to $27.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

