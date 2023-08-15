StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
