StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.