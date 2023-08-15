StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

