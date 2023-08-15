StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
