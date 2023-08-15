StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

