StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $5.64 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.