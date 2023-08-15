StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APAC stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 37,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. StoneBridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

