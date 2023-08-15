Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

SWAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

