Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,416. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

