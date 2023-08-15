Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Update

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 374,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

