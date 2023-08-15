Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.08 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033882 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

