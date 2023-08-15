Substratum Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013868 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,334.78 or 1.00053299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033882 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

