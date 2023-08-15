Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.39

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 24801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

