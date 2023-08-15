Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $75,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17,500.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 9.12% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 187,595 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

