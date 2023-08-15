Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $102,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,450,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 2.35% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,509 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 859,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,082,000 after purchasing an additional 854,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 699,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

