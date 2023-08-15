Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases 30,836,766 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6,145.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 29.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 612,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

