Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,685,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VXF traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,292. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

