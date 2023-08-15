Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 344,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 193,045 shares.The stock last traded at $44.25 and had previously closed at $44.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.