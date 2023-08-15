Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 5.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.92. 2,543,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,174,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Sunrun Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

