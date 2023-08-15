Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of SLGG opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 451.37%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $65,691.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,460,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 731,949 shares of company stock worth $321,687. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Stories

