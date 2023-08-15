Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Medtronic worth $425,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 145,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 54,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 344,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 39,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.89. 1,506,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,742. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
