Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $792,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,139,743 shares of company stock worth $243,091,759 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CRM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.40. 1,772,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,042. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 553.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

