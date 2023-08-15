Swiss National Bank Has $1.46 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,461,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,456,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 1.0 %
V stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,587. The stock has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
