Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Analog Devices worth $398,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

ADI traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. 557,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

