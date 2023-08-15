Swiss National Bank Sells 136,600 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of NIKE worth $613,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.26. 3,177,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

