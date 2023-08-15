Swiss National Bank Sells 240,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,437,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $584,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 528,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,574,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 339,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 3,531,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,536,030. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.